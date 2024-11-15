Chris ‘Skemers’ Winters runs boxing classes open to everyone at Eightyone Gym in Bedminster. His aim is to get kids off the streets.

In January, two teenagers - Max Dixon and Mason Rist - were fatally stabbed in Knowle West. Max was a member of Eightyone and boxed with Chris.

Chris said: “I was devastated, I’ve got grandchildren their ages. Two innocent children will never see adult life.

“My initial reaction was - I’ve got to get these kids off the street.”

Now Chris holds classes for any age, giving youngsters something to do outside of school.

He feels there’s little for them to do in South Bristol, which isn’t helping the situation.

“This area has been forgotten. There’s nothing in this area for the kids, there’s no money in this area, there’s nothing,” he told ITV News.

“I have kids from all over here. When they come in, all their everyday problems are left at the door.

“It forms a unit, it’s a safe-haven, it’s the safest place you’ll ever be.”

“I don’t want to die young”

From speaking to a number of youngsters training at the gym, two strong messages come up over and over again - the gym is a family, and it gives them confidence.

Scarlett, 16, joined a year ago when she was being bullied at school. She said: “This brought my confidence up and has made me brave. No one judges you here.

Scarlett, 16

“I’m quite nervous on the streets because it could happen to anyone. It’s given me more confidence though.”

Riley, 15, is preparing for his first flight after taking up boxing 18 months ago. It’s given him a new focus away from gaming in his bedroom.

He said: “It gets me out, gives me exercise, gets me fit. I enjoy it, I’ve got loads of mates here. I go to school and go boxing, that’s it.

“I don’t really go out, but now I box I feel better, especially in the area I live.”

What’s apparent from speaking to these boxers, is that the events in South Bristol have caused these kids to grow up quickly.

Issac, who is 10, shows how the tragedy of January has changed life in his neighbourhood.

Isaac, 10

He said: “I can’t really go around places, I’m not allowed to go around Knowle and ride my bike because I’m scared I’ll get stabbed or something, I don’t want to die young.”

Grace, 13, comes to the gym every day.

Grace, 13

She said: “It’s like a family here, I love the club. Whenever I’m upset it calms me down.

“I felt really upset because that’s two boys in our community gone. It scares me a bit, because you never know when you could get stabbed. [Max and Mason] didn’t know either, so it’s a bit scary.”

Shya said her confidence has grown since boxing, and recent events have taught her: “When you go out you’ve got to be aware who’s on the streets, and look after yourself.”

Shya

Mental health is something boxing helps with too - it’s an escape for these kids.

Ril, 12, said: “This club brings us together, we’re all one community, here to support each other. We’re all here to do the same thing, one big family, all the differences go away.

“It’s helped with mental health, and I have a place to come if anything goes wrong.

“You know it’s not as safe as what it used to be. I felt worried, but boxing gives me more confidence and reassurance that I know how to defend myself.”

Emily joined more than four years ago, to keep up with her older brothers. When she joined she was the only girl, something that is no longer the case. Just like the boys, she wants to be able to defend herself on the street.

She said: “I’ve got more confidence with boxing - it shows what girls can do.

“[The situation] needs sorting, it’s not fair on other kids and parents.

“This keeps kids off the streets and makes parents feel like they’re safe.”

“I’m worried for my nephew, it’s a scary world out there”

It is not just the children who are scared, it is also their parents and loved ones watching on from the edge of the gym.

Mike Kibbey knew Max Dixon. He said the issues are deep-rooted and can only hope for things to get better.

Mike

He said: “It was about time this problem was brought to light, it’s been going on too long.

“We can only hope things get better, I don’t see what people are going to do about it though, kids are still going to walk around with knives, carry guns, sell drugs. These areas are deprived.”

Darren Chaplin grew up in Knowle West so can see how times have changed.

Darren

He said: “There doesn't seem to be a lot going on around here anymore. It’s not the same as when we were younger, knives weren’t really a thing then.

“I’m worried for my nephew, it’s a scary world out there. He’s a good boxer, but he doesn’t stand a chance against a knife.”

Since January, Darren said “a big divide” has formed in the community.

“The memory is still going on, it’s just sad to have those two young lives taken in such a tragic way.

“It’s scary, parents are scared to let their children go out around this area because the crime is getting worse, it’s happening a lot more.”

Wayne Glasspool runs the beginner sessions, which welcomes kids as young as eight years old.

He said: “You see them come in as shy little butterflies, and then they flourish and enjoy it.

“We have seen an influx of children coming here since what happened. More parents are more aware of what’s going on in the area and want their kids to be able to look after themselves.

“It has been scarier around here.”

Fred Price said people do not get on like they used to.

“Times are harder now for the kids. Years ago everybody was friends, everybody got on with everybody. This day and age is different.

“If it wasn’t for this gym, all these kids would be on the street.”

Gavin Heart’s son is still new to the sessions, but in a short space of time he’s seen a big change.

He said: “He was totally a different kid six months ago. His maturity has gone through the roof.

“It’s keeping them off the streets, and giving them the right discipline.”

Charlotte’s son started attending the sessions a couple of months ago and has seen his character change too.

She said: “He’s more confident. It’s really nice to know they have somewhere to go to get that energy out and learn to defend themselves if the worst was to happen.

“There’s been a shift. As soon as it happened everyone was really scared, no kids were going out. Now it’s a bit more lenient but everyone is still wary.”

Zoe is wary too. She has a daughter who boxes, but she still doesn’t feel comfortable letting her alone.

She said: “The other day [she] wanted to play football with her friends and I ended up sitting on the bench to watch them for two hours.

“I only live two minutes away, but things happen too quickly, and it could be that one time I go - something could happen.”

“Boxing chose me”

A lot of these teenagers are a matter of months into their boxing journey. Meanwhile Kyle Henry is on his way to professional boxing and understands all too well the atmosphere in south Bristol.

At 13 years old, Kyle was seriously injured, but despite being told he wouldn’t walk again, he’s now an elite-level amateur boxer.

The now-24-year-old says he has had knives pulled out on him and had a close friend stabbed to death in Bristol.

He said: “I could have gone either way with my life.

“I didn’t have a good relationship with the police, I could have turned to drugs or violence by being so angry, but my calling was boxing. Boxing chose me.

“Now I can stand here and say to you ‘I’m so glad I did’. To turn that around is nothing but a blessing and a miracle.

“For the kids, it’s important to keep their mind occupied on something instead of what’s going on outside. It’s really important to keep these kids off the street, we need to keep these kids safe.”

McKenzie Hand, 18, is an undefeated amateur hoping for a successful boxing career.

McKenzie

He said: “The area definitely needs help, it’s starting to get a little bit better, and places like the gym definitely help because it gets kids off the streets and into an area where they can be a lot more comfortable.

“They come in here and it’s a place to escape. It’s helped me a lot too. It’s somewhere I can relax. I don’t have to worry about the outside world.

“It will turn into a good area one day, hopefully. You can only hope can’t you.”

This feeling of hope is something that keeps Chris going.

“It can’t get any worse, it’s got to get better, but it takes time.

“A tree doesn’t grow in a year.”