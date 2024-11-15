Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country reports on the King's visit to Lympstone

The King made his first visit to the Royal Marines' training centre near Exeter since he became their ceremonial head.

The Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, is the Royal Marines’ foremost training facility, where thousands of recruits undergo rigorous preparation each year.

His Majesty the King returned to the centre on Friday 15 November, combining an official visit with a personal journey down memory lane.

The King observed recruits taking on the infamous Tarzan Assault Course, a gruelling challenge that must be conquered to earn the Green Beret.

For King Charles III, it was a scene steeped in familiarity, as he had faced elements of the same training 50 years ago.

In 1974, the then-Prince of Wales completed training at Lympstone as part of his military service. After graduating from Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth and qualifying as a helicopter pilot at RNAS Yeovilton, he spent time at the Commando Training Centre.

One iconic photograph from the era captures him in flying overalls beside a Wessex helicopter on the parade ground - the same ground he returned to today.

The King presided over the passing out parade of the Squad, marking the culmination of training for the Royal Marines senior recruits.

Addressing the new Marines, he spoke of his admiration for their achievement: “I can only express my pride in each and every one of you, together with my admiration for passing such a demanding course.

"Above all, I wish you every possible success and good fortune as you embark on your future service to our nation, during which I feel sure you will have a hoofing time in your respective units.”

A key moment of the ceremony was the presentation of the Kings Badge, awarded to the best all-round recruit.

The honour is bestowed only on those meeting the highest standards, and this occasion marked just the second time in history that the badge was presented by a reigning monarch.

The last presentation was in 1939 by King George VI.

Reflecting on the moment, Mne Osien Stephens said, “Yeah, it’s a hell of a way to start your career. Yes, it was a massive honour, a big moment for me and the troop. It hasn’t happened in 85 years, so yes, it’s up there.”

The King engaged with serving Royal Marines and recruits during his visit, discussing life in the Armed Forces.

Wearing the formal Lovat Dress for the first time since becoming Captain General, he demonstrated his connection to the Royal Marines.

His own service in the Fleet Air Arm and the legacy of his father and grandfather, who also served as Captains General, reinforced his bond with the Corps.

Col Innes Catton said: “His shared experience in terms of actual service, Fleet Air Arm, and then what he’s actually done with us - not least of which the familial experience in terms of his father as Captain General and his grandfather before him - there are very strong links with the Royal Marines, and he clearly enjoyed being able to connect with today’s generation in that instance.”

The King also met members of the broader Royal Marines family, including 10-year-old cadet Benji Cockett.

Their conversation highlighted the next generation’s enthusiasm for service.

“He was asking me questions about if I like cadets,” Benji said.

Pushed on what he enjoys, Benji added he likes "the drill, the fizz, most of it to be fair". He added that he has hopes of one day getting a green beret himself.

The visit concluded with a symbolic gesture: the King was presented with a framed photograph of himself presenting the Kings Badge, alongside an image of his grandfather doing the same 85 years ago. The gift underscored the enduring legacy of service and tradition that His Majesty represents.