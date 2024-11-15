Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the scale of the fire at a scrapyard in Exeter

A major scrapyard fire in Exeter has been brought under control after residents were told to avoid the area.

Firefighters urged people living nearby to shut their windows and “stay away” as the fire raged on the Marsh Barton Industrial Estate overnight.

Video footage showed the extent of the fire and thick plumes of smoke rising from the site.

“We have five fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser in attendance at a large incident in the area,” Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said at the time the fire started.

The fire took nearly 12 hours for crews to bring under control. Credit: BPM Media

“We request that people in the area keep windows closed and stay away from the area.”

Five fire engines attended the incident, which took nearly 12 hours to bring under control.

A fire service spokesperson said all crews left the scene by 7am on Friday, November 15.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, with firefighters due to revisit the site later today.