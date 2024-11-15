Play Brightcove video

Footage shows empty motorway as M5 closed in both directions following fatal incident

A teenage girl who died after getting out of a police vehicle on the M5 and being hit by a vehicle has been named.

Tamzin Hall, who was 17 and from Wellington, died after she was knocked down on the southbound side of the motorway between Bridgwater and Taunton on Monday 11 November.

She had been travelling in a police car that stopped on the northbound side shortly after 11pm.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating.

In a statement on their website, the force said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Tamzin’s family for their devastating loss.

“A specially-trained family liaison officer remains in contact with them to keep them updated and to provide support. The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”