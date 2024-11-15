The family of a woman who died following a collision on the A30 last week have paid tribute to "an amazing lady".

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Plusha junction, near Launceston, at around 8.25am on Thursday 7 November.

Jean Theobold, aged 88, was confirmed dead at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency treatment at the scene.

Jean’s family paid the following tribute to her, saying: “Our mother was an amazing lady with a youthful spirit and fiercely independent. She was a loving mother and grandma to many and will be sorely missed by all her family.

“During her younger years she worked at UKAEA as a P.A.

“She loved to keep abreast of new tech, often found in her home office surfing the net, emailing, and enjoying challenging puzzles.

“She was a keen gardener and loved tending her beautiful garden and also loved to travel, she had cruised the world and was planning her next adventure.”

The family added: “We are left traumatised and heartbroken by a tragedy and we would like to thank the emergency services and all the kind people that comforted Jean in last moments of her life.”

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with any information should contact the force.