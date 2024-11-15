'We’ll defend each other until death' say teenagers who carry knives

A group of youngsters who carry knives in Gloucester say they will “defend each other until death” if that is what it takes to stay safe.

The group, who deny they are in a gang, admit they carry and hide weapons in public.

They insist this is for their own protection but say they also live in fear of leaving their homes and are unable to travel into certain parts of the city.

During the murder trial of Max Dixon and Mason Wrist, the court heard about ongoing rivalries and divisions between neighbouring areas of the city. But this is an issue not just confined to Bristol.

In Gloucester, ITV News met teenagers who shared their experiences of postcode rivalries and invisible lines which mark out different territories.

One of the boys said: “Stuff happens if you’re in the wrong area and people don’t want you there. You just got to stay in your own area. We’re not going to go to someone else's place because that’s asking for trouble - if they come here, they’re asking for trouble.”

Under the cover of darkness, one of the group retrieves a knife from a nearby hiding spot. He refuses to confirm who it belongs to but adds there are “loads” in the surrounding area.

This is a relatively small knife, he says, but he knows other people who carry “swords”.

ITV West Country reporter Max Walsh spoke to some of those carrying knives about why they feel the need to.

He said: “People have bigger ones than me, I’m not trying to kill someone, I'm protecting myself. I know how to use one. So it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day if you’re gonna use one on me, I’m definitely gonna use my little one on you. I don’t care. You can have like a sword. People have but you just gotta deal with it.”

Speaking to us the group are on edge and say they are constantly wary of being seen “lackin’” which is slang for being caught without a knife.

One mother whose son regularly carries a knife tells us how she feels helpless to improve the situation. The only solution she feels is to leave the area entirely.

She said: “Just under a year ago I found out my son was carrying a knife. I’d never dreamt that in a million years.

"He got tangled up in a couple of occasions with people who did carry knives and it just went from there. He had to carry a knife to make himself feel safe and then it became totally out of control. It’s got to the point where he can’t leave the house anymore because it just isn’t safe.”

Campaigners and youth workers in the region say they believe knife crime is getting worse and the data backs this up.

While there has been a national decrease in knife offences since pre-pandemic levels, across the South West this has risen by 14% since 2020.

Delroy Ellis, from Increase the Peace said: “Increasingly young people think it’s okay to carry knives.

"I’ve seen an increase in young men who want to be involved in gangs, who are disenfranchised and have no hope. That’s worrying because a lot of these young kids have an opportunity to be great, but there’s just not enough intervention in this city.”

The future for the youngsters we have met appears uncertain and perilous, with no obvious solution in sight.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised in this article, there is non-judgemental support and advice available from a number of charities.