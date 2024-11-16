General admission tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 will go on sale at 0900 Sunday 17 November - with millions of people from around the globe expected to try to get their hands on one.

There are only around 200,000 tickets up for grabs, with the two sales in total.

Coach tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 went on sale on Thursday 14 November and sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

How much do Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets cost?

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2023 will cost £373.50 + £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit is payable when booking, with the balance payable in the first week of April 2025.

How hard is it to get Glastonbury tickets?

Glastonbury tickets notoriously sell out in no time, with millions of people trying for just a few hundred thousand tickets.

Tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

The main tip to getting Glastonbury tickets is to be organised.

If you want to go to Glastonbury, you have to be registered beforehand. Registration for 2025 has now closed.

If you're already registered, make sure you have the registration details for you and your group handy at the start of the sale. You will need each person's full name and postcode as well as their registration details.

If you get through you will only be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time.

If there are more than six of you trying, you should decide how to split your group ahead of time. If one person from the group already has a ticket reserved for them when you get through, entering their details again could delay the transaction for the rest of the group.

If you get through, you will have to pay a £50 deposit plus the coach fare - so make sure you have enough money available in your account to cover the entire group.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards while international tickets can only be bought by Visa credit card or Mastercard credit card.

The festival's organisers also advise people not to use multiple devices.

What's different for 2025?

The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however the way in which you join the booking process is changing.

Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.

Anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, so it’s important to make sure you are online ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens.

Once you are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close you are to reaching the booking page.

Don't hit refresh as that may push you to the back of the queue