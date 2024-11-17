Play Brightcove video

Organisers behind a smaller alternative to the Falmouth Oyster festival say the weekend has gone "beyond wildest expectations".

The Falmouth event has been running for 26 years but this years festival looked to be cancelled due to rising costs until sponsors St Michaels Resort said they would host a scaled back weekend of shucking, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Resort director of St Michaels Hotel, Tim Fryer says he's been "actually quite surprised at what we've been able to achieve".

"We're in a car park, in a hotel and 12 weeks ago this was just an idea and a vision and everyone's been really grateful as well that we've been able to do something."

"A small, intimate, personal festival, a bit like the old days lots of people have said."

Cooking demonstrations have continued to be popular at this year's smaller Falmouth Oyster festival Credit: ITV News

Falmouth Oyster catcher Les Angell is grateful the event's been able to go ahead despite running later in the year than the usual October date which marks the start of the oyster dredging season.

"The atmosphere's been really good. You know, obviously it's not quite so busy for this time of year on Christmas coming up, but really the fishermen do well out of it, so does very well - so do the shopkeepers and hoteliers.

In September Mike Rangecroft, Honorary Chairman, Falmouth Oyster Festival said they made the decision to "postpone" the event with a "heavy heart".

"We've got to revamp and have another look at the event. But having done this event for 26 years, we do cherish it tremendously and therefore we are decided to postpone it rather than cancel.”

Reflecting on what could happen with next year's main event, Tim Fryer says he's "confident based on the response we've had this time that something will be here for a long time."