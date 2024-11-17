A charity in Newquay, Cornwall which helps people in crisis will close its doors for the final time at the end of the year.

Newquay DISC is a drop in centre and foodbank service which makes free meals for thousands of people.

Earlier this year the charity received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. However founder Monique Collins announced in October that she was stepping down after 7 years.

In a statement the trustees say it is with a heavy heart they have decided to close on the 1st January. The statement thanked all the volunteers who helped run their service and encouraged the community to keep supporting those in need.

Here is the statement in full: “With a heavy heart the Trustees are announcing the closure from 1st January 2025 of DISC Newquay, a cause that has been at the centre of a mission to support and uplift the most vulnerable in our society.

“For the last few years, the charity has had the privilege of providing food, aid, and a sense of hope to individuals and families facing unimaginable challenges. Through the generosity, dedication, and support from the local community and beyond, we’ve been able to make a lasting impact.

“While it is incredibly difficult to say goodbye, we are proud of all that the charity has accomplished. DISC has helped thousands of people regain their dignity, access essential resources, and, perhaps most importantly, feel seen and cared for.

DISC Founder Monique Collins

“The kindness and commitment from the volunteers made this work possible, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

“As the landscape of charitable giving and need evolves, the decision to close was not made lightly, but a decision needed to be made. We are however confident that the values of compassion and community that we’ve championed over the years will continue to live on.

“We are deeply grateful to the volunteers, donors, partners, and everyone who believed in our mission and worked tirelessly for the good of the local community.

"Although this chapter is coming to an end, we know that the spirit of this organisation will persist in the hearts of those DISC helped, and the volunteers that gave their time.

“We encourage the community to continue supporting those in need, whether through other local organisations, acts of kindness, or by being the change you want to see.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for believing in DISC and for making such a profound difference. Your generosity has left an indelible mark on our community, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”