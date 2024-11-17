A child is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Bristol. Police are searching for two people who were in the car and left the scene.

Officers were called to the junction of Long Cross and Kings Weston Road, in the Lawrence Weston area of the city, just before 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday 17 November.

The two people who were in a BMW car left the scene.

Paramedics from South Western Ambulance Trust were also sent to the scene, along with Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Avon & Somerset Police said: “We were called to a report that a BMW car had left the road in Long Cross, near its junction with Kings Weston Road, and collided with a child. It was also reported that the two occupants of the car had subsequently left the scene.

“Enquiries to identify the occupants of the car are ongoing. They are described as a man and a woman, both of whom were white. The man had short dark coloured hair and was wearing a grey puffer jacket, light-coloured trousers and white trainers.

“The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a black puffer coat, blue jeans and light-coloured shoes."

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224303111. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage or dashcam pictures of the incident.