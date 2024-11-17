Exeter City boss calls for rule-change after international call-up 'fiasco'

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has urged the EFL to rethink its rules around international breaks after he was left without some of his key players for the 0-0 draw against Lincoln City.

The Grecians saw Finland international Ilmari Niskanen and Northern Ireland's Josh Magennis called up to their senior national sides at the end of last week.

On Monday at 2pm the club were then informed that on-loan Kamari Doyle had been added to the England U-20 squad.

Exeter informed the EFL they then met the criteria for having their league match postponed, three international call-ups, but were told they had missed the deadline and would have to play.

"For us to be penalised because we are slightly past the deadline is really disappointing," he said.

Josh Magennis has been called up by Northern Ireland. Credit: Presseye

"As a club we have not been in a situation where we have had international players and we are proud that they can go and show off their skills and the club all around the world but the league need to look at this situation moving forward.

"It causes a problem for clubs in terms of training and for planning the season, everyone needs to be on the same pitch."

The call-ups left Exeter without three key players.

It is a blow to the side who have one of the smallest squads and smallest budgets in the division.

The Premier League and Championship shut down over the international breaks. Seven fixtures in League One were postponed this weekend, five went ahead.

"I think the league should have international breaks," he continued.

"The division has become a really quality league and there are a lot of good teams and a lot of internationals.

"From a football point of view I believe in this squad and I am not worried about this weekend at all but from the integrity of the league and from the spectacle we can put on this weekend it isn't what it could have been.