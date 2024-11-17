Detectives have discovered that human remains found in a field in South Gloucestershire earlier this month are those of a man who was last seen six months ago.

Police found the remains in Emersons Green on Tuesday 5 November and a forensic examination of them has now confirmed the identity.

David Wilson, from Downend, had not been since mid-May this year and was reported missing in late September.

Avon and Somerset Police shared two appeals for information about his whereabouts but say that nobody came forward with any confirmed sightings.

The force now says it believes the remains are his, and added that his next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for the police said: " Officers have found no evidence of suspicious circumstances and continue to treat the death as unexplained, since a forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

"If you saw David at any time between May and November, or have any information which could help to establish what happened, please call 101 and give the reference 5224291560."