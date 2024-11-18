Play Brightcove video

Watch as people get the chance to inspect the Old Vicarage and share their views on the project with ITV News' Charlotte Gay

Major renovations to an historic building in Cornwall to turn it into six affordable flats has moved one step closer.

The Old Vicarage building in St Ives was constructed in the 1830s and has been empty for eight years.

It's the first community-led housing project to be delivered in the popular tourist town centre.

St Ives Community Land Trust opened the doors on Saturday 16 November to show their progress so far before contractors take control of the site.

With views of St Ives harbour from the top floor the building would have likely sold for millions on the open market. Credit: ITV News

Since buying the property in 2019 the trust has been busy with work including replacing the roof, repairing windows and removing asbestos along with some internal demolition work.

Project Manager, Jill Block, says "it's exciting" now the renovations can actually start.

"When the asbestos was coming out, that was a great opportunity to see the bones of the building and realising what needs to be done," she added."But the excitement of thinking we can start the renovation and begin to let people know what it's going to look like in the future, because it's as you can see, it's all the timbers everywhere at the minute - you've got to have a bit of imagination!"

Project Manager Jill Block says they hope the six flats will be ready this time next year. Credit: ITV News

Originally known as the Parsonage, the building has been home many things including a nursery, the local WI and camera club.

Today the building will be transformed into two 1-bedroom and four 2-bedroom high quality affordable flats for rent to local people.

The Land Trust says it's already hugely in demand with around 200 people already waiting for their chance to apply for these flats which will be arranged through a separate housing organisation.

Terry Johns from Carbis Bay took a look around the site during its open day. He says the town needs somewhere for local people to live when there are so many holiday lets.

He said: "You just walk around St Ives and every time you see a key safe on site, that means this house is of a holiday let."

"I would like to think that the six people who move in here will use it and treasure it as a home."

The St Ives community raised the funds to buy the property in 2019 so it could be converted into affordable homes Credit: ITV News

Jason Pearce is a local resident and works for contractors Biffa who have contributed some of the preparatory work.

He says finding affordable places to live is a real issue for people around St Ives.

He said: "I've known people, friends of mine, we haven't lived in rented accommodation, we're still living with parents. But like I say, affordability is a question around here."The project has been paid for in part by community shares, private donations, and now £750,000 from the St Ives Town Deal Fund.

The Land Trust says it will be built to very high standards with a focus on green energy efficiency with ground sourced heat pumps and installing an electric vehicle charger out the front.