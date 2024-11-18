An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Cornwall.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the H5N1 strain of the virus was found at a premises near Rosudgeon, near Penzance.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises to contain the highly contagious flu, a spokesperson for Defra said.

All poultry on the property will be humanely culled, the spokesperson added.

Defra said this was the first case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain in kept birds this season.

The H5N5 strain was detected on a farm in Hornsea, East Yorkshire earlier this month.

The outbreaks follow the detection of HPAI H5N5 and HPAI H5N1 in birds kept in the wild in England.

Bird flu is highly infectious and mainly affects birds, although in very rare cases it can transfer to humans and other animals.

The virus spreads through bodily fluids such as saliva and droppings or through contaminated feed and water.

It is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry and domestic birds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...