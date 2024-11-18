Excavation work to uncover two mystery objects in Plymouth's Millbay area has begun.

Digging is underway at a patch of disused land between Bath Street and Martin Street on Monday 18 November.

Plymouth City Council has said there are two metal objects underground which they need to remove.

In a statement, the council added: "Whilst it is thought that the items are most likely reinforced concrete, or pieces of railway track, [we are] planning for all eventualities. Just in case."

There is a chance a cordon may need to be put in place, so Millbay residents who will be away from home on Monday morning have been advised to take everything they need with them for the day.

"Should the experts find that one or both items are not simply pieces of metal, they will need to assess the objects and determine how best to dispose of them.

"To do that, there is a small chance that a cordon would need to be put in place. Details of how large the cordon would be, or how long it would be in place, would be determined by experts’ assessment of the items on the day.

"Residents leaving on Monday morning e.g. to go to work or an appointment, might want to consider packing a bag to take with them, to include any medication, mobility aids, a change of clothes, battery or phone chargers or clothes/items for children.

"Also, those planning ahead might want to think about what friends or family they could stay with, if a cordon was in place over night, or what arrangements they would need to make for their pets," the council statement said.

Work is underway on a patch of disused land in Millbay Credit: ITV News

Councillor Sally Haydon, Plymouth City Council cabinet member for community safety, said: “As I said a few weeks ago, we don’t know what is under the ground in Millbay. Most likely it will be some reinforced concrete.

“However, as we need to be prepared for all possibilities, we are letting people know in advance. If our experts find anything that requires dealing with, they will consider whether a cordon is needed while they make the item safe.

“Whilst not essential, there are some things that people in the Millbay area might want to think about, particularly if they will not be at home during the day.

“For example, maybe have a think about where you would stay if a cordon was in place overnight and popping any spare clothes and medication in your bag before you leave the house in the morning, might make it a bit easier during the day.

“If we do have to have a cordon, people who do not take items with them will be able to return home for emergency items of course. But, on the off chance there is an evacuation, not having to return home will be one less thing to think about during the day.”