Hopes for a bright future for Somerset's spectacular carnivals

Watch Ben McGrail's report from Glastonbury Carnival

Despite fears of falling membership in recent years, there are hopes for a bright future for the historic tradition of carnival in Somerset.

On Saturday 16 November, Glastonbury Carnival rounded off the 2024 season after three months of events right across the county.

The events see hundreds of people participate in illuminated processions through Somerset towns.

The spectacle includes walking group entries, individuals and the famous ‘carts’ - huge, illuminated floats with moving parts and club members on board either dancing or standing statue still.

In the past few years, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, some clubs raised concerns of falling membership numbers.

However a number of clubs this year have seen an increase in people joining.

Thousands watched on as carts with impressive displays parading through the town. Credit: ITV News

Stuart Davis is the chairman of Wick Carnival Club based in Glastonbury and said: "We’ve had lots of new members this year and lots in the younger age range but also in the older age range.

"They’ve all really contributed with fundraising or wiring bulbs in the shed, but also across other clubs you do see a lot of younger children and 20-year-olds coming in.

"I think carnival is alive and well. I think people maybe had a reset after Covid.

"People now really appreciate and understand the value of carnival, what it is, the heritage of it and also just being able to go out, build something like this and go and entertain the crowds.

" We entertain half a million people as we go round the seven carnivals and that’s something you can’t do in your normal life.”

Glastonbury Carnival concludes the seven events on the Somerset County Guy Fawkes circuit, which also includes dates in Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge, Weston-super-Mare, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet and Wells.

A carnival also takes place in Midsomer Norton in November. Meanwhile the South Somerset Circuit includes events in Wellington, Taunton, Chard, Ilminster and there are events too in South Petherton, Frome, Wincanton and Castle Cary.

This autumn was Kim Hartley’s first chance to take part in carnival as a club member.

She joined Cavaliers Carnival Club in the last year and said: “It’s been amazing, absolutely incredible.

"I’ve absolutely immersed myself in it. I’ve done every single one of the carnivals, this is number seven, and I’ve danced my heart out and I’ve loved it!”