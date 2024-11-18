A co-operatively owned rail operator has been given the green light to run services in Somerset and Wiltshire.

The rail regulator has approved new trains operated by Go-op, between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare from the end of 2025.

It's also set conditions on its approval to ensure the new operator has sufficient finance and rolling stock in place in good time.

Go-op plans to operate return weekday and weekend services between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare, Taunton and Westbury, Taunton and Swindon, and Frome and Westbury.

It will compete with Great Western Railway (GWR), a public service operator.

Go-op plans to start in December 2025 at the earliest, and must do so no later than December 2026 in order to use the capacity ORR has granted.

It must provide evidence to ORR of the necessary finance to start operations, fund level crossing enhancements, and that the necessary rolling stock has been secured.

ORR’s decision requires Go-op to do this without delay, and no later than November 2025.

T he regulator says it's weighed up the beneficial aspects of this application relating to competition and the introduction of new, better journey opportunities for passengers.

Martin Jones, deputy director for access, licensing and international, said: “Our decision gives Go-op the opportunity to bring the first co-operatively owned train service and the first regional open access service in the UK.

"We think this novel proposal can benefit passengers across Somerset and Wiltshire.

" We will closely monitor Go-op’s progress towards meeting the financial and rolling stock requirements that are needed before it can bring the services into operation.”