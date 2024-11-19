A "curious" flamingo chick has escaped from a zoo in Devon.

Paignton Zoo said the four-month-old chick disappeared on Monday 18 November after "it decided that it wanted to explore the local area".

Zookeepers said they are "very keen" to reunite the chick with its family and are appealing for any sightings to be reported to the wildlife park.

"We take our duty of care very seriously and are committed to the welfare of all our animals," a spokesperson said.

Staff said the flamingo chick is mostly grey, with pink feathers starting to appear Credit: Wild Planet Trust

They added: "At this age flamingos are just starting to fledge, testing its wings and experimenting which is what led to this curious chick finding its way out of its exhibit.

"Flamingos are social species and thrive within our collection, our oldest flamingo is 55 years old, which is why we are keen to bring the chick back to its family".

The zoo said it has currently had no confirmed sightings of the flamingo chick.

A spokesperson said: "As soon as we were aware we alerted the relevant authorities, searched the local area, particularly those areas with water, and asked local residents to keep a look out.

"We are aware of the young age of the chick and the dangers of the external world. If anyone spots the flamingo chick, who is mostly grey, with pink feathers beginning to appear, please contact us directly on 01803 697500".