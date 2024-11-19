Hippos could return to Wiltshire, with plans for a brand new house and swimming pools already underway.

The family will enjoy "21-century accommodation" at Longleat Safari Park in a drive to bolster the endangered species.

The new hippos are part of plans to house the animals for the first time since the death of much-loved female hippos Sonia and Spot at Longleat.

Sonia was known as a "big character" at the Wiltshire estate, having been looked after by some devoted keepers for over forty years. She died in April 2023 and Spot in January 2024.

The hippopotamus amphibius is currently classified as a vulnerable species, with their numbers having declined in recent years due to habitat loss and degradation.

Sonia and Spot resided at Half Mile Lake in the safari park, with visitors able to see the animals on boat tours. Credit: Longleat Safari Park

Simon Askew, interim chief operating officer, said: "We want to be part of the European Breeding Programme for this iconic species.

“Our hippos were much-loved by visitors and staff alike and we want to enable their return as part of our commitments to conservation and education of this incredible species.

“Continuing the story of hippos at Longleat would enable us to play an invaluable role in raising public awareness about conservation issues.

“Longleat has an opportunity to become a key part of the European breeding programme for this species.

"This plan uses the space we have to house one of the largest groups of hippos in Europe and be a UK and international leader in the care and conservation of Hippos."