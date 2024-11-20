Devonport-based Royal Navy warships HMS Albion, Bulwark and Northumberland are being axed.

The Defence Secretary John Healey made the announcement in the House of Commons, saying Labour is facing "serious financial pressures in the Defence budget" and "immediate action" needs to be taken.

The futures of the two warships Albion and Bulwark had been uncertain for some time, however the previous Tory government maintained that the warships would remain in service for another 10 years.

"HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, the Royal Navy’s two amphibious assault ships, will be retired from service by the end of March 2025," Mr Healey confirmed on Wednesday.

"Both are currently held at lower readiness having not been to sea since 2023 and 2017 respectively. On current planning, neither was due to go to sea again before their planned out of service dates of 2033 and 2034. They had, in effect, been mothballed, but were still costing the taxpayer around £9m per year to maintain."

Mr Healey added: "I have halted the current refit of HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 frigate, which will now be retired from the Fleet in March 2025."

Earlier this year, Labour, in opposition, fought for the warships to remain in service.

Luke Pollard, Plymouth Sutton & Devonport's MP and now Defence Minister, previously said scrapping HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark would be "bad for Plymouth and bad for the Royal Navy."

But now Labour insists that technology is "changing the nature of warfare" and "defence needs increased resilience and readiness for the future".

"To ensure that Britain is kept secure at home and strong abroad in a changing world, Defence needs to make changes too. Difficult decisions are required," Mr Healey said.

"As I set out in today’s Oral Statement, this includes the retirement of ageing equipment as we transition to new capabilities and make our Armed Forces fit for the future. These decisions will deliver better value for money and ensure we are in a better position to modernise and strengthen UK defence."

