Motorists on the M5 in Gloucestershire are facing lengthy delays after a vehicle fell off its trailer and into the central reservation.

Two lanes have been closed southbound from Junction 11A and Junction 12 near Gloucester Services. There is also one lane closed northbound.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed there are "no injuries" from the incident.

The force said: "Some lanes are closed on both carriageways on the M5 near Gloucester Services (J12) after a vehicle came off the back of a trailer and landed on the central reservation.

"No injuries, but a crane is required for recovery.

"Lane 3 closed northbound & only lane 1 open southbound."

