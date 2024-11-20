A 92-year-old man has been charged with the rape and murder of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne.

Ryland Headley, of Clarence Road in Ipswich, was charged by detectives overnight.

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via a video link on Wednesday 20 November.

Louisa’s body was found by a neighbour inside her home in Britannia Road in the Easton area of Bristol, on 28 June 1967.

DI Dave Marchant said: “This development marks a hugely significant moment in this investigation.

"Now criminal proceedings are underway it’s important to stress the defendant has the right to a fair trial. Any speculation or misinformation on the circumstances of this case has the potential to prejudice these ongoing proceedings.

“We’ve updated Louisa’s family about this charging decision and a specialist liaison officer will continue to support them in the coming days, weeks and months.”