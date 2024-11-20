A masterplan to re-open Swindon's Oasis leisure centre could include building roughly 700 homes nearby.

Property developer SevenCapital has revealed its plan to refurbish the centre, with wider proposals to develop the surrounding area.

The developer added that the money to fund the leisure centre's refurb will come from the development of the surrounding area - but said the refurb would happen first.

It added that it has worked with Historic England to come up with a plan that protects the leisure centre's heritage - including restoring the dome.

A wave machine, bowling alley, indoor golf, gym, outdoor all-weather pitches and café are also proposed.

The Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon Credit: ITV West Country

Masterplan for more than 700 new homes

As well as refurbishing the Oasis centre, SevenCapital has put forward a masterplan for regenerating the area nearby.

This includes building 710 new homes, public realm, and other amenities, with the Oasis dome acting as a focal point.

The developer said the masterplan could create 630 new jobs, with 90% being full time employment opportunities.

A consultation on the plans went live on Wednesday 20 November and a dedicated website can be accessed at www.swindonoasis.co.uk.

A public exhibition is set to take place on 26 November from 1-7pm, at Swindon and Wiltshire Institute of Technology, New College Swindon, North Star Campus SN2 1DY.

'Significant investment needed' to fund Oasis refurb

Damien Siviter, Group Managing Director at SevenCapital, said: “We know the Oasis centre is a very special place for families across Swindon and further afield.

"Our team has worked extremely hard to find a way to restore and re-open it in a way which enhances and maintains both the heritage and cultural significance of the building.

“Significant investment is needed to fund this, so we’re pleased to be able to unlock this through a wider regeneration opportunity with the refurbishment of the Oasis taking place as the first phase of delivery.

“Our ambitious proposals place a refurbished and revitalised Oasis at the heart of a new neighbourhood.

"As part of a major investment in Swindon, we can not only re-open the Oasis but deliver the new homes the town needs and support hundreds of new jobs."