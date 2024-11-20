Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Richard Payne spoke to Harry's parents in Swindon

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car outside his school in Swindon have told ITV News of their shock and anger that its driver will not be prosecuted.Ivy Mwangi was originally charged with causing the death of Harry Parker by careless driving and driving without a licence or insurance, but those charges have been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Harry's parents Kelly and Adam Parker said only the prospect of justice for their son has kept them going since his death."We couldn't believe what we were hearing [when we were told the case was being dropped]," said Kelly.

"How can you go through us having 'a very strong case, lots of evidence, there's no way that this can be chucked out' to 'sorry, it's done'? Absolutely heartbreaking."The family said the Crown Prosecution Service told them witness statements and forensic evidence had caused them to reverse their original decision to authorise a charge of causing death by careless driving.Adam added: "That's just injustice all round to us, in the eyes of the law, Harry's life meant nothing. For us, justice would have been for us to be in front of a jury, and let them have a decision, not for a barrister to say 'oh I don't think we can make this stick'."

Tributes remain to Harry outside his school in Swindon Credit: ITV News

Tributes remain at the spot where football-loving Harry was involved in a collision days before his 15th birthday crossing the road on his way to school.

The driver left the scene but was arrested as Harry died of his injuries in hospital.The family said they were told delays to bringing charges for driving without a licence or insurance meant the six-month deadline to do so had passed.Every day, Adam returns to the spot where his son was struck to help other children cross in safety but the couple say living with their grief is a daily battle.Kelly explained: "You have to pinch yourself every morning, even two years later, you're still waiting for him to come home, looking at the road. He had such a kind heart and I just can't believe he's gone, that he's been taken."

Harry Parker

Changing the law is now the family's focus while campaigning for slower and safer roads around all schools."Any other families who find themselves in this situation, they would not have to go through the same ordeal that we've been through," said Adam. "That would mean a lot because (it) would mean a long lasting legacy for Harry."

Tim Cole, acting deputy chief crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Harry Parker for their tragic loss.“We keep every case under review to make sure that there is enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.“We examined this case in great detail – including obtaining the advice of a forensic collision expert – and it has become clear that there is not enough evidence to demonstrate that this collision could reasonably have been avoided, and therefore that the driving was careless.“We have met with Harry’s family to explain to them our decision.”