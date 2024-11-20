Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ben McGrail spoke to people in Chard about the future of the high street

A shop in Chard, which was in the town for 42 years, has closed after its owners were unable to sell it as an ongoing concern.

Barrons of Chard was a menswear store and the only shop in the town that sold local school uniforms. With its owners retiring, it was hoped the business could continue under a new owner.

However, despite coming close to selling, a prospective buyer pulled out due to a lack of confidence.

John and Mandy Barron say that illustrates just how hard it is in retail at the moment, with many independent businesses being forced to close because of how poor trading conditions are.

Mandy said: “It’s very sad to see it empty. It would be much nicer to be leaving it with a new business coming in. It’s sad to think of another empty shop.

“It’s a lovely community, there’s a lot of new house building, there’s a lot of well-paid jobs in the vicinity, maybe not immediately, and I just want somebody to recognise Chard and say ‘let’s come to Chard’.”

John said: “It feels strange but I’m looking forward to the future with confidence but sad in a lot of ways to be leaving.”

Barrons now adds to the empty units in Chard. Like so many other towns around the region and the country, retail is hard.

Joe Bray runs a sports shop in Chard and said he 'wouldn’t recommend anybody to go into retail at the moment'

Joe Bray has run Top Togs, and independent sports shop, for 27 years. He says trade has dramatically dropped because of online competition and the town centre reflects that.

He said: “The shops we have got in the town centre tend to be the ones you cannot buy stuff on the internet - coffee, hairdressers, I hate to say this but charity shops.

“If I had the choice of going into retail again I never would. I wouldn’t recommend anybody to go into retail at the moment - it’s too hard a business.”

Thankfully for Chard, some people aren’t taking that advice and are giving it a go.

Peter John took on Chard Craft Butchers recently and said: “On a day-to-day we’re doing ok at the moment.

"There seems to be more people out in the town - Friday and Saturday we’re seeing a lot more people out. It definitely needs more people like me - just people who are looking to invest in the town.”

Peter John recently took over a butchers in Chard and said business was hard but they are 'doing ok at the moment'

Chard Town Council said: "The community shops differently now to what they did 10 years ago. What is vitally important to Chard and it’s Town Council is ensuring the town has a solid infrastructure to support its community and this has to be the priority of every town in Somerset."