A woman on a mobility scooter has died after a crash in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to a collision involving a blue Peugeot and a mobility scooter on Exeter Road, Dawlish, at around 11:55am on Wednesday 13 November.

The force said a local woman in her 80s was taken to hospital for treatment.

She later died as a result of her injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

