ITV News' Victoria Davies went along for a first look at the new trail

The first designs of Bristol's new Wallace and Gromit sculpture trail have been unveiled in a bid to bring "magic" into the city and fundraise for Bristol Children's Hospital.

ITV News West Country got a first look at the new sculptures of Wallace, Gromit, Feathers McGraw and a new character 'Norbot'.

This year's trail is on a "movie" theme and they're just a sample of many that will hit the streets of Bristol in June 2025, with more to be revealed closer to the date.

The first "Gromit Unleashed" sculpture trail came to Bristol in 2013, with 80 sculptures attracting over a million visitors.

The sculpture of Wallace was created by Wells-based artists Mawford Arts, and is a homage to historical Roman epic films. Credit: Simon Boddy

Its success led to a Shaun in the City trail in 2015 and a Gromit Unleashed 2 trail in 2018.

The Gromit Unleashed trails have raised over £20million for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children's hospital charity, and has featured designs from Disney, Joanna Lumley, Sir Quentin Blake and Lego.

Martin Gargan, Clinical Chair of the Women's and Children's Division at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our long-standing partnership with The Grand Appeal helps Bristol Children’s Hospital support sick children from Bristol and across the South West and South Wales.

"When the trails take place, the excitement is palpable, not just around the city but within the walls of the hospital – we have a few Gromits that are exclusively kept for patients' eyes only and we cannot wait to see more of what's in-store for next year. It truly brings magic to patients, their families and of course everyone visiting the city.”

Wallace and Gromit villain Feathers McGraw has received an Alice-in-Wonderland inspired makeover, pictured with designer Emily Golden. Credit: Simon Boddy

The preview of the sculptures comes ahead of the Christmas release of "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" - the first Wallace and Gromit film for 16 years.

The latest instalment sees character Wallace invent a robotic gnome that soon becomes a sinister character of its own.

The new film also features the return of beloved nemesis Feathers McGraw - a penguin who caused havoc for the duo in the past, previously trying to use Wallace to steal an expensive diamond from the city museum in 1993 film "Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers."