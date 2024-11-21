Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Snowy montage includes some of the best videos from across the region

The West Country saw snowfall across the region on Thursday 21 November, with temperatures in some parts dipping below zero.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for South West England for 21 and 22 November and warned of falling temperatures.

The heavy snow led to more than 100 schools closing across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and to disruption to Great Western Railway services, particularly in Devon.

Devon County Council said it had to deploy all available gritters to treat 1,700 miles of road and issued a warning for drivers to take extra care into Friday 22 November.

Meanwhile, viewers throughout the West Country have sent in their pictures of the snowfall, from parts of Dartmoor, Dorset, and beyond.

A cow enjoying the best of snow in Bodmin Moor. Credit: Kitty Gallagher

Children in Launceston and across the West Country enjoyed making snowmen. Credit: Julie McDonald

Snow on Eastern Dartmoor this week Credit: Mark Shackleton

A snowy walk on the Devon/Dorset border. Credit: Nicola Claire Down

Snow-capped paths in Princetown, within Dartmoor. Credit: Fay Hirst

A traditional West Country clapper bridge on the edge of Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

A simple walk through the village of Whitestone near Exeter became just a bit more snowy. Credit: Oak Tree Farm