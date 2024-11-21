In pictures: Snow blankets the West Country
WATCH: Snowy montage includes some of the best videos from across the region
The West Country saw snowfall across the region on Thursday 21 November, with temperatures in some parts dipping below zero.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for South West England for 21 and 22 November and warned of falling temperatures.
The heavy snow led to more than 100 schools closing across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and to disruption to Great Western Railway services, particularly in Devon.
Devon County Council said it had to deploy all available gritters to treat 1,700 miles of road and issued a warning for drivers to take extra care into Friday 22 November.
Meanwhile, viewers throughout the West Country have sent in their pictures of the snowfall, from parts of Dartmoor, Dorset, and beyond.