Motorists are facing significant disruption after heavy snow in Devon and Cornwall has forced roads to close and schools to shut.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 5am on Thursday 21 November until 3pm for parts of Devon, Dorset, and Somerset with Exmoor facing up to 10cm of snow.

Accidents have been reported on the A30 at Bodmin, the A386 Bowerland Road at Okehampton, and A3124 at Whiddon Down.

Road closures

The Inrix travel service said: "Delays and the road is impassable due to snow and lorries stuck on hills on A30 both ways between A38 (Carminow Cross, Bodmin) and A388 Western Road (Pennygillam, Launceston).

"Slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident and snow on A386 Bowerland Road both ways from Hatherleigh Road to A3079 Holsworthy Road. Approach with care.

"Very slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident, a van involved and snow on A3124 both ways from A382 Exeter Road to Brandis Lane. Approach with care."

There are dozens of road closures across the regions and severe delays at the following roads:

A30 Bodmin

A30 Whiddon Down

A3079 Fowley Cross

A3124 Whiddon Down

A386 Okehampton

A39 Trewassa

A395 Pipers Pool

School closures

More than 15 schools are closed across Devon and Cornwall.

In Cornwall, the following schools are shut:

Altarnun Primary School

Callington Community College

Callington Primary School

Camelford Community Primary School

Otterham Community Primary School

Pensilva School

Sir James Smith's School

South Petherwin Community Primary School

St Breward Community Primary School

St Teath Primary School

Tregadillett Primary School

Upton Cross Academy

In Devon, there are closures at:

Kings Nympton Community Primary School

Lew Trenchard Church of England Primary School

Okehampton College

Princetown Community School

Tavistock College (opening later)

The Promise School

Willand School

Winkleigh Primary School

More updates to follow