Travel disruption in Devon and Cornwall as heavy snow forces roads and schools to close

Heavy snowfall in Launceston
Heavy snowfall in Launceston Credit: ITV News

Motorists are facing significant disruption after heavy snow in Devon and Cornwall has forced roads to close and schools to shut.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 5am on Thursday 21 November until 3pm for parts of Devon, Dorset, and Somerset with Exmoor facing up to 10cm of snow.

Accidents have been reported on the A30 at Bodmin, the A386 Bowerland Road at Okehampton, and A3124 at Whiddon Down.

Road closures

The Inrix travel service said: "Delays and the road is impassable due to snow and lorries stuck on hills on A30 both ways between A38 (Carminow Cross, Bodmin) and A388 Western Road (Pennygillam, Launceston).

"Slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident and snow on A386 Bowerland Road both ways from Hatherleigh Road to A3079 Holsworthy Road. Approach with care.

"Very slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident, a van involved and snow on A3124 both ways from A382 Exeter Road to Brandis Lane. Approach with care."

There are dozens of road closures across the regions and severe delays at the following roads:

  • A30 Bodmin

  • A30 Whiddon Down

  • A3079 Fowley Cross

  • A3124 Whiddon Down

  • A386 Okehampton

  • A39 Trewassa

  • A395 Pipers Pool

School closures

More than 15 schools are closed across Devon and Cornwall.

In Cornwall, the following schools are shut:

  • Altarnun Primary School

  • Callington Community College

  • Callington Primary School

  • Camelford Community Primary School

  • Otterham Community Primary School

  • Pensilva School

  • Sir James Smith's School

  • South Petherwin Community Primary School

  • St Breward Community Primary School

  • St Teath Primary School

  • Tregadillett Primary School

  • Upton Cross Academy

In Devon, there are closures at:

  • Kings Nympton Community Primary School

  • Lew Trenchard Church of England Primary School

  • Okehampton College

  • Princetown Community School

  • Tavistock College (opening later)

  • The Promise School

  • Willand School

  • Winkleigh Primary School

