Travel disruption in Devon and Cornwall as heavy snow forces roads and schools to close
Motorists are facing significant disruption after heavy snow in Devon and Cornwall has forced roads to close and schools to shut.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 5am on Thursday 21 November until 3pm for parts of Devon, Dorset, and Somerset with Exmoor facing up to 10cm of snow.
Accidents have been reported on the A30 at Bodmin, the A386 Bowerland Road at Okehampton, and A3124 at Whiddon Down.
Road closures
The Inrix travel service said: "Delays and the road is impassable due to snow and lorries stuck on hills on A30 both ways between A38 (Carminow Cross, Bodmin) and A388 Western Road (Pennygillam, Launceston).
"Slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident and snow on A386 Bowerland Road both ways from Hatherleigh Road to A3079 Holsworthy Road. Approach with care.
"Very slow traffic and road is impassable due to accident, a van involved and snow on A3124 both ways from A382 Exeter Road to Brandis Lane. Approach with care."
There are dozens of road closures across the regions and severe delays at the following roads:
A30 Bodmin
A30 Whiddon Down
A3079 Fowley Cross
A3124 Whiddon Down
A386 Okehampton
A39 Trewassa
A395 Pipers Pool
School closures
More than 15 schools are closed across Devon and Cornwall.
In Cornwall, the following schools are shut:
Altarnun Primary School
Callington Community College
Callington Primary School
Camelford Community Primary School
Otterham Community Primary School
Pensilva School
Sir James Smith's School
South Petherwin Community Primary School
St Breward Community Primary School
St Teath Primary School
Tregadillett Primary School
Upton Cross Academy
In Devon, there are closures at:
Kings Nympton Community Primary School
Lew Trenchard Church of England Primary School
Okehampton College
Princetown Community School
Tavistock College (opening later)
The Promise School
Willand School
Winkleigh Primary School
