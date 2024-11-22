The owner of a Devon fish and chip shop came to the rescue of more than 70 hungry schoolchildren after snow struck the county on Thursday 21 November.

Louise Jackman, of TJ's & LJ's Fish and Chips in Tavistock, got straight to work after receiving a message from a concerned parent.

She told ITV News West Country: "I'm a well-known local fish and chip shop and I have lots of regular customers. People know I work extremely hard and they know I’ll always do my best.

"A mum messaged me to let me know that the kitchen in Lifton that supplies the Gulworthy and Lamerton was closed because of the snow."

Roads, schools and businesses across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset were closed on Thursday 21 November as heavy snow fell.

Within an hour of receiving the text, Louise and her manager Zoe were wrapping up 77 bags of chips - accompanied by two large bottles of ketchup.

She said: "I got in around 11.15am and together we blanched the chips, cooked them, wrapped them up and then handed them over to the school cook who turned up with a hot box to keep them warm."

Under normal circumstances, more than 70 bags of chips wouldn't come cheap, but Louise only charged the schools £1 a bag.