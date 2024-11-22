Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ben McGrail spoke to Ashley about his experiences and hope for the future

A Taunton man has urged young people to speak out if they’re being bullied, saying school was hell for him.

Ashley Carter, 24, is an anti-bullying campaigner. He was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition that affects his face and says it led to him being picked on in school.

He added: "They say the past is in the past but in my eyes, it's not. It lives with me up to now.

"Going out, day in, day out. I love my life at the moment but it's when I bump into people that caused the issues for me. It sets my anxiety off - it just sends me back to that day."

Ashley says talking about what happened to him has helped and he wants to continue speaking out for victims, saying: "To begin with I didn’t tell my parents because I didn't know how they would react, but it was this one day where I went to go and see a friend of mine and I literally got into her street and the two lads that were bullying me at the time chased me home.

"I got home, opened the back door and I burst into tears in front of my mum and I just said ‘I can't do it anymore.’ That’s where I started opening up to my mum."

Shaun Friel, Childline Director said: “Bullying can take on many different forms, and it can happen anywhere including in school, at home or online.

"With almost 8,000 Childline counselling sessions on the issue over the past year, we inevitably hear from young people on a daily basis who want to talk about bullying.

"It’s important that campaigns, such as Anti-Bullying Week, exist so we can continue the conversation of the effects this type of behaviour can have on children.

"It can make young people feel incredibly lonely, afraid and impact their mental wellbeing. Childline is always here for young people to turn to, no matter what the issue. Our trained counsellors will be here 24/7 over the phone and online."

Children's charity the NSPCC says thousands of children are regularly being supported by Childline because they’re being bullied.

Childline can be called on 0800 1111 and there is more information on its website.