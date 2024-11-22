Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Bob Cruwys joins St Petrock's for a day helping rough sleepers in Exeter

A homelessness charity in Exeter has called for extra support to help rough sleepers during freezing temperatures.

St Petrock's provides emergency accommodation, hot food, and warm and waterproof clothing.

ITV News West Country joined their outreach team as they went on their regular round, making contact with those sleeping rough in the heavy snow on Thursday 21 November.

Jake Harries, an outreach worker, said: "This morning we go out to the people we know are rough sleeping, checking that they are ok, giving them a hot breakfast and a warm drink and encouraging them to come to the centre and get dry."

Earlier this week, Exeter City Council activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, which makes extra emergency accommodation available for rough sleepers.

Helen Gunn, also an outreach worker for St Petrock's, said: "We are like an emergency service for these people. It's really important that we are open as much as possible for them, and somewhere safe."

The charity recently released a new Christmas campaign video, as part of efforts to raise £40,000 to support rough sleepers through Christmas and into the new year.

The video is filmed from the perspective of someone who has no option but to sleep rough and features a poem written by one of the charity's former clients.