Play Brightcove video

Auctioneer Andy Stowe shows ITV News around some of the Bristol Zoo items on sale

Memorabilia from Bristol Zoo Gardens is being sold at auction today - and has already fetched tens of thousands of pounds.

Old signs, photographs, statues, door handles, advertisements and even enclosure signs are all being sold at auction to raise funds for Bristol Zoo Project.

The Bristol Zoo site in Clifton closed its doors in September 2022 after 186 years and the majority of the animals have now been transferred to a new site formerly known as the Wild Place Project.

There are 300 items up for sale and almost a third have now sold - fetching more than £50,000 between them.

Many of the lots on sale went for far more than expected, including an Edwardian sign that once sat inside Bristol Temple Meads advertising the zoo fetched £16,000.

A bust of the popular gorilla Alfred also sold for £9,000. Scroll down for a list of some of the most high value items that have sold so far.

See some of the items that went on sale today

Play Brightcove video

The auction has however faced opposition from campaigners, who tried to stop the sale by arguing that memorabilia should not be auctioned until the zoo site is officially sold for development.

Save Bristol Zoo Gardens founder Tom Jones described some of the items being auctioned as "irreplaceable".

"By choosing to auction off hundreds of historic, irreplaceable artefacts, the people currently in charge of Bristol Zoological Society are intentionally vandalising something over which they are only custodians," he added.

In response, Bristol Zoological Society said any legal challenge was "not only wasting vital funds, but they are preventing us from saving wildlife and building a new conservation zoo".

"This is extremely frustrating for all our staff and volunteers, who work so hard," they said.

“We want a zoo which is financially resilient, can meet the needs of animals over the long-term and prioritises conservation. Our decision to close Bristol Zoo Gardens and focus our efforts on Bristol Zoo Project was based on a thorough analysis and a desire to create a new type of conservation zoo."

See some of the most high value items sold so far below:

This poster, believed to be from the 1960s, sold for £680. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This may look like a statue, but it's actually a money box. It sold for £1,500. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This adult-sized lemur costume sold for £140. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This Edwardian enamel advertising sign is believed to have been up in Bristol Temple Meads station in the 1910s and 1920s. It sold for £16k. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This statue was estimated to sell for £600-£800 but actually went for £3,000. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

'Rafiki' the gorilla was part of the 2011 art trial and sold for £3,400. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

These bronze handles from the aquarium sold for £3,200. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This mid-century carved wooden sculpture of an Asian King Cobra was expected to fetch around £100 but sold for £1,100. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This guide from 1910 sold for £360. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd

This sculpture sat outside Bug World and is made out of metal pieces. It sold for £3,900. Credit: Auctioneum Ltd