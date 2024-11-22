The two longstanding owners of Bristol Rovers have sold their shares to their co-owner Hussain Al Saeed.

The football club says the sale marks a "significant moment in the club's journey towards long-term growth".

Hussain Al Saeed purchased a majority share - 55% - in the club in August last year. He has now agreed to buy the shares of Wael Al Qadi - who owns 40.5% of the club - and Samer Al Qadi, who owns 4.5%.

A spokesperson for Bristol Rovers said the acquisition will be completed over an 18-month period, during which Mr Hussain Al Saeed will provide all funding to support the club’s ongoing operations and development. Mr Wael Al Qadi will remain club President until this time.

Wael Al Qadi said he is "thankful" to have had the chance to work with "so many devoted people" and said he will always "treasure the love and support from everyone at BS7". He added: "To all of the players, managers and staff, past and present. You sacrificed everything and attacked every challenge bravely and I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. We won and we lost together and experienced two legendary epic promotions which will be engraved in the club’s history forever. "To my dear Gasheads: your passion, commitment and love for this football club is unrivalled in English Football. Thank you for welcoming me and my family into the club and for all the wonderful memories we created together. We experienced many ups and downs together and I know you saw me as being all in - trying the best for you and the Club. This is never a goodbye, as I am one of you now, a Gashead forever... See you on the terraces! "And finally, as I walk into the sunset, some very last words from me: 'Good night Irene…'"

We spoke to Hussain Al Saaed when he bought in to the club in 2023

Hussain Al Saeed commented: “I want to personally thank Wael and Samer for their contributions and for helping to ease the transition during this takeover. Their support has been invaluable throughout and they will always be a part of the Bristol Rovers family.

"I am excited and proud to lead the Club into a bright future, building on top of the strong foundations that have been established."

Bristol Rovers Football Club said it would like to express its gratitude to Wael and Samer Al Qadi for their contributions during their time as shareholders.

The move will see the Al Qadi family step away from Bristol Rovers eight years after they first bought in to the club in 2016.

During his tenure he has overseen both relegation from League One and promotion to it.

The club are currently under management by Matt Taylor and are sitting in 14th position in the league table, also progressing in to the second round of the 2024/25 FA Cup.