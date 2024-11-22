A Bristol woman has denied murdering a 61-year-old man in St Pauls last year.Christina Howell, 37, of Easton, was arrested on Friday 29 September- the day that Hubert "Isaac" Brown was attacked and died.Police say Mr Brown, of Easton, died of a stab wound after being attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls.Howell appeared in court charged with murder on Monday 2 October 2023 and was remanded into custody.

Since then, she has been detained in a high-security hospital pending psychiatric reports on her fitness to stand trial.At a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 November a plea of not guilty was entered.

Howell was remanded in custody pending a further hearing on Friday 20 December and a trial in February 2025.Specially trained family liaison officers continue to support Isaac's family through the court process. DI Nadine Partridge said: "This case has been unavoidably delayed because the defendant has been experiencing mental ill health and has been unable to instruct defence lawyers in line with their right to a fair trial.

"The delay has understandably taken a toll on Isaac's family. They have had to mark the anniversary of his death and what would have been his 62nd birthday and their wait continues.

"I would like to thank them for their continued support of the investigation team and once again offer our wholehearted sympathy in their loss."