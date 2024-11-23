Eight protesters have appeared in court after being charged over allegedly breaking into an Israel-based defence firm’s site in South Gloucestershire.

Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was allegedly attacked by members of Palestine Action in the early hours of 6 August, the Old Bailey heard previously.

The eight defendants have all been charged with aggravated burglar and criminal damage. They are:

Sean Middlebrough, 32, of Liverpool

Aleksandra Herbich, 40, of London

Tutea Hoxa, 28, of Beckenham

Julija Brigadirova, 32, of Manchester

Huba Muraisi, 30, of London

Qesser Zuhrah, 19, of London

Zahra Farooque, 24, of London

Kamran Ahmed, 27, of London

Hoxa, from Beckenham, and Brigadirova, of Manchester, only face those two counts.

The rest have also been charged with violent disorder.

The group appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 23 November where they were ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 December.

District Judge Snow refused the defendants bail and remanded them in custody.

At least 30 friends and family appeared in the public gallery, waiving at the defendants and pumping their fists in the air as they appeared.

After the judge’s decision to refuse them bail, a number of supporters burst into tears. Outside, a small group staged a protest, waving Palestinian flags near the entrance to the court.

A previous court hearing was told a vehicle was driven into the building’s doors during the protest, and two responding police officers and a security guard were injured.

Ten others have appeared in court and are due to stand trial next year charged over the same incident.

Samuel Corner, 22, of Devon, is charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon.

He is also charged with wounding police sergeant Kate Evans “with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of another”.

It is also alleged he caused actual bodily harm to Angelo Volante and Pc Aaron Buxton.

Five people have been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer. They are:

Jordan Devlin, 30, of Stoke Newington, north-east London

Charlotte Head, 28, of Caerleon, Newport, South Wales,

Leona Kamio, 28, of Hackney, east London,

Fatema Rajwani, 20, of East Mitcham, Merton, south-west London

Zoe Rogers, 20, of Enfield, north London

Another four people are also jointly charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer in relation to the incident. They are:

Hannah Davidson, 51, of Calder Gardens, Edinburgh

Ian Sanders, 45, of Regent Place, Leamington Spa

William Plastow, 33, of High Croft Avenue, Manchester

Madeline Norman, 29, of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh

Norman is also charged with violent disorder.