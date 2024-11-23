H undreds are without power, roads have been closed and rail passengers have been advised to expect slower services as Storm Bert hits the South West.

A yellow weather warning for wind covering the entire West Country has been issued by the Met Office, and is in effect from 9am on Saturday 23 November until 9pm on Sunday 24 November.

A second yellow weather warning for rain covers the majority of the region and is in place from 6am on 23 November until midnight on 24 November.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell has said the effects of the storm will continue throughout the weekend.

“There will be some heavy rain and travelling conditions throughout the day will be pretty poor,” he said.

High tide at Dawlish on Saturday morning

He added that 68mph winds were recorded in Brixham, Devon on Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, Wales and the South West could see up to 75mm of rain widely, and potentially more than 100mm over the higher parts of South Wales and Dartmoor.

Power cuts

Almost a thousand homes across the South West are currently without power, according to the National Grid.

There are currently 24 separate outages across the region. In Cornwall, this includes homes near Camborne, Truro and St Ives.

Households have also been left off the grid near Liskeard, Plymouth, Exeter, Honiton, right across Somerset, and around Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

National Grid says work is underway to restore power to those affected.

Travel disruption

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 and J2 due to strong winds. National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead.

South Western Rail (SWR) has announced that services between Exeter and London Waterloo will start and finish at Basingstoke, meaning those trying to get to London will have to find alternative routes.

The company also said journey times will be longer between Salisbury and Exeter and between Bournemouth and Weymouth due to speed restrictions, and services across its network will start later than usual on Sunday and Monday because of safety inspections.

Travel-service Inrix also reports that all sailings have been cancelled on the St Mawes Passenger Ferry between St Mawes and Falmouth.

