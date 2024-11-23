Detectives are trying to track down a man from Camborne in relation to an assault that has left one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a serious assault in Pengenon Way in the Cornish town at around 11:55pm on Thursday 21 November.

A man in his 30s was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment in hospital.

A crossbow related to the attack has also been seized.

Devon and Cornwall Police says local man Jason 'Jay' Simmons is now wanted in connection to the assault, and detectives have said finding him is a "matter of urgency".

The force believes the 56-year-old old man may have access to a black Ford C-Max car with the registration number LR58 MVG.

Detective Inspector Dan Massey said: “Searches remain ongoing to locate Simmons and officers are also carrying out enquiries in the area. I can confirm that yesterday officers located and seized a crossbow which is believed to be linked to this incident.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment."

DI Massey added: “I urge anyone who has seen Jason Simmons, or knows where he is, to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Please note that the image of Simmons is from 2011, so his appearance may differ slightly, but at this time it is the most recent image available to us.”

Simmons is said to be white, about 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and a piercing in his left ear.

Anybody who sees Simmons or knows of his whereabouts is being asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately and quote log 973 of 21 November 2024.