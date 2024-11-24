A black cat who became wedged inside a drainpipe has been rescued by fire crews in North Somerset.

John, who is a female feline, became stuck inside a pipe connected to a garage, leading to a crew from Avon Fire and Rescue Service's Clevedon Fire Station attending at about 10am on Saturday 23 November.

Firefighters used small tools to remove the section of drain pipe, allowing John to then be transported to the vets who were best placed to remove her from the pipe.

Fire crew later posted pictures of the incident which captured John’s head poking out from the pipe. The photos also showed firefighters cradling the cat with part of the drainpipe still attached to her neck.

A firefighter cradles John, who is seen still trapped in the pipe, though she has been removed from the garage. Credit: Clevedon Firefighters.

In a post on Facebook, Clevedon Firefighters wrote: “John (yes, John) the cat had got herself (yes, John is a girl, it’s a long story) stuck in a garage drainpipe from the inside of the garage.

"The crew used ladders and small tools to cut John out. The easiest and least distressing option was to cut a section of the pipe out with John in situ.

John was found stuck poking out of the drainpipe in the garage. Credit: Clevedon Firefighters.

"John was then transported to a local vets who sedated her in order for the rescue to continue where no serious injury was found.

“John was left with the vet and her family to be checked over by the vet until well enough to return home.”

Unimpressed - John was taken to the vets after being cut away from the garage. Credit: Clevedon Firefighters.

The cat being cut away from the drainpipe. Credit: Clevedon Firefighters