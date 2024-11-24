Two teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Bath that has left one man with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a man with multiple stab wounds on Terrace Walk at around 2:55am on Sunday 24 November.

Avon and Somerset Police arrived within three minutes of the call being made and provided immediate first aid to the man, along with members of the public.

The man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Two teenagers were tracked down and arrested at around 4:30am.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody.

Neighbourhood Policing Ch Insp Karen Corrigan said: "I understand this will be a distressing and upsetting incident for the community and I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is thought to be no further risk to the public."I would like to commend the work of the members of the public who provided immediate first aid to the victim before officers arrived and to the officers who continued to provide this first aid, alongside paramedics."A scene remains in place in Terrace Walk while enquiries continue and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence over the coming days."If you have any concerns or questions, please do speak with any of the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be conducting high-visibility patrols and there will be a mobile police station in place in Bath city centre, by the locally named 'Bog Island'."

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who may have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage that could help is being urged to call 101 and quote reference 5224309200.