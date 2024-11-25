A road maintenance worker has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to a collision involving two highway maintenance vehicles and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on the westbound carriageway of the A30, near Launceston, at about 7.30am on Sunday 24 November.

Police said a man in his 50s from one of the highway maintenance vehicles was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died yesterday evening.

The force said his next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

Another person travelling in one of the highway maintenance vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the force added.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the HGV driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash, which took place near the Pennygillam slipway, to contact the force.

