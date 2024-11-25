Essential care workers in Plymouth have gone on strike due to "disgraceful management practices" by the city council, according to Unite the Union.

Independence at Home provides support and care across the city for vulnerable adults - including people with mental health issues, substance addictions and terminal illnesses.

The care services were brought back under the control of Plymouth City Council in 2019 and has operated a "shortfall shift" system.

Unite says Independent at Home's management were recording the time between home visits or appointments that were cancelled at short notice as "downtime".

The union says that despite this "clearly being working time", staff would then be classed as "in shortfall" of hours and were called in to work on their designated days off with no pay.

Rachael Sweetman is one of those striking. She described the shortfall shift as being "unfair", adding: "Even if you only owed half an hour, you had to be available for either a three-and-a-half-hour shift or a five-hour shift.

"It was an extra day in the week where you couldn’t plan anything - you couldn't do anything, you couldn't go anywhere - because you had to be available."

This practice is no longer in place but the workers are striking in the hope of getting compensation for hours they say they worked "for free".

Rachael said: "A little bit of compensation and an apology would be nice. It's been removed now, yes, but for five years we really, really were not happy about it - it was so unfair."

Rachael is one of nearly 50 care workers striking from 25 November through to 1 December and again from 23 December to 29 December over the issue.

Maggie Latcham has worked for Independence at Home. She said: “It’s a shame it’s had to come to this,” she said. “We care about our customers, we care about the service we provide - so for it to come to this is really sad.

“But we have to make a stand.”

Care workers on strike speak to ITV News West Country on the picket line

Plymouth City Council has said it is "working hard" to find a resolution and wants to "minimise the impact" of the strike on people who are currently accessing the service.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary for Unite, has said: "This is an outrageous way to treat vital staff who do some of the most essential yet difficult work imaginable – caring for the most vulnerable in our society.

"Plymouth City Council is treating them appallingly by expecting them to work for free to make up ‘lost time’. This clearly isn’t free time as care workers remain on duty.

“Our members will no longer accept such practices and have the full backing of Unite as they take to the picket line.”

Unite believes many carers are owed financial compensation for the actual hours they have worked, with a total estimated value of £250,000.

A Plymouth City Council spokesperson said: "Due to a dispute over contractual arrangements (which are no longer in place), we are aware that a number of staff members are likely to take part in industrial action next week.

“This affects our Independence at Home re-ablement service, which helps people who need extra support when returning home after a stay in hospital.

"We are working hard to seek to resolve the dispute and minimise the impact of the strike on people who are currently accessing the service.

“We are disappointed that it has reached this stage given the dispute is linked to contractual arrangements following staff consultation around five years ago.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the union to try to find a resolution as swiftly as possible.”

Joseph Murphy, the regional officer for Unite, says the actions of Plymouth City Council have been "extremely disappointing" and there has been a "failure to engage" with Unite in recent months.

Mr Murphy said: "Our members have an unselfish instinct to care, and for them to be put in the position where they have to strike to be heard and respected is simply unacceptable.

"They have worked a huge number of hours for nothing. Senior management within Plymouth Council are fully aware of this. Its time the council pays what it owes.”

Plymouth City Council advises anyone affected by the ongoing strike action to get in touch with them directly.