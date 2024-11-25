A man has been charged with serious assault in Camborne in which a crossbow was seized in the investigation.

Officers were called to Pengegon Way in the Cornish town at around 11:55pm on Thursday 21 November.

Jason Simmons, of Pengegon Way, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The 56-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 November.

A man in his 30s was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment in hospital.

A crossbow related to the attack has also been seized.

