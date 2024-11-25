A man has died after a crash between a parked car and a cyclist who was reported missing from hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

The emergency services attended the scene at around 4.30am on Saturday 23 November following reports of the collision.

Two hours earlier, Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of concern for a man who had left St Mary's Hospital, prompting a missing person report.

At the scene of the incident, the cyclist was confirmed to be the missing person.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Ben Asprey said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased man, who are being supported by specialist officers.

"Devon & Cornwall Police will make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC)."

