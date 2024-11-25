The King’s country estate in Gloucestershire has been decorated for Christmas, with a sweet nod to the Queen’s beloved dog Beth.

The Jack Russell had to be put down last weekend, leaving Queen Camilla heartbroken.

But now an embroidered motif of the beloved pet is among the Christmas tree ornaments at Highgrove House.

The handmade likeness of Beth, wearing a red bandana decorated with a crown, and one of Camilla’s other terrier Bluebell, complete with a crown on the dog’s head, are new additions to the Highgrove shop this year.

Embellished with gold metal thread work and sequins, the decorations cost £12.95 each and were introduced in September as part of a long-planned addition to the Christmas range, and placed on the tree earlier this month before Beth’s illness became known.

The Queen greeting Beth and Bluebell, who she adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA

Staff at Highgrove in Gloucestershire are preparing to welcome the public for celebrations in the Orchard Room, the estate’s dedicated entertaining space, including offering two or three-course festive lunches in the run-up to Christmas.

Decorations throughout reflect a traditional royal Christmas, with red, green and gold colours and a welcomingly homely feel.

The King’s eco-credentials have also been incorporated, with the lights all low voltage LEDs.

Sustainable materials have been used, including paper baubles, plant-based glitter and flowers made from recycled paper mulch.

Highgrove dressed for Christmas visitors Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The decorations at the Highgrove estate Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

A pair of giant nutcrackers with their uniforms painted the colour of royal guardsmen in red tunics with tall black hats stand at the entrance.

Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation is the custodian of Highgrove Gardens, with all proceeds from Christmas lunches and shopping at Highgrove supporting the work of the organisation.

Table decorations at Highgrove Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Nutcracker soldiers adorn the entrance Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The foundation runs education workshops onsite for traditional and endangered crafts such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking.

It also oversees public access to Highgrove through garden tours, tickets for which go on sale again in February 2025.

