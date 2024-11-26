Exercise book from 1975 found at back of drawer reunited with its owner

A school exercise book from 1975 has been reunited with its original owner after being found in the back of a drawer.

The book was found in 'room 31' at Humphry Davy School in Penzance by history teacher Mr Morgan.

It belonged to then-student Sean Morris, who had filled it with neat handwriting and beautiful labelled sketches.

Mr Morgan said: "I could tell this wasn't just any exercise book. It was filled with such dedication and detail that I felt it deserved to be returned."

With the help of the Facebook group ‘Humphry Davy Grammar School for boys and girls’ the school's deputy headteacher Mrs Oliver managed to track down Sean, who still lives close by.

Many of the alumni involved in tracking Sean down commented that he was surely in trouble or detention for his homework being this late.

Current students said the book offered a 'glimpse into the past'.

Sean returned to Humphry Davy School on 13 November where he was presented with his long-lost exercise book, saying it brought back vivid memories of his teenage years.

He said: "I had a fantastic morning trying to recall all the different rooms, blocks, stories and teachers.

"There were certainly a few 'ghost faces' appearing in my head during our walk-around."

The story of Sean’s exercise book has touched not only him and the school staff but also current and past students.

One pupil said: "It's like a glimpse into the past. It reminds us that our time here matters and that maybe one day, someone will find our things and remember us too."