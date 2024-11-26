The final asylum seekers on board the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland are expected to leave today, ITV News understands.

Earlier this year Labour said it would not renew use of the accommodation barge, as part of Home Office plans to save £7.7billion in asylum costs over the next decade.

It was moored off Portland in July 2023 and housed its first asylum seekers the following August.

A flagship part of Rishi Sunak’s plans to stop small boat crossings, the Bibby Stockholm was intended as a deterrent to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel, and act as a cheaper alternative to housing migrants in hotels.

Since then, however, the government's spending watchdog has revealed that asylum accommodation sites - like the Bibby Stockholm - are tens of millions of pounds more expensive than hotels.

The barge was beset by controversy from the beginning, with a Legionella outbreak on board in the first two weeks and the death of a migrant resident four months later.

ITV News spoke to some of the asylum seekers, who said living on the barge made them feel "imprisoned" and as though they had to "give away" some of their human rights.

Refugee charity, Care4Calais, described it as a "physical symbol for the last Government’s inhumane treatment of people seeking sanctuary in the UK".

