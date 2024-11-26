A man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry in Keynsham.

The collision happened shortly before 8.30am on Monday 25 November on the A4 Bath Road between the Hicks Gate and Broadmead roundabouts.

The motorcyclist, 33, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family and they are being supported by a specially trained officer.

"The road was closed in both directions between the two roundabouts to allow collision investigators to examine the area but has since reopened.

"If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, or information, which could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224310078."

