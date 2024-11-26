The mother of a teenager who died while in police custody has described her as "the most kind, caring, loving, loyal" girl.

Tamzin Hall, 17 and from Wellington, died after fleeing a police vehicle on the M5 and being struck by a car. She was under arrest at the time, an inquest has heard.

The incident happened around 11pm on Monday 11 November near junction 25 for Taunton.

Tamzin was being taken to a custody suite in Bridgwater by two officers in an Avon and Somerset Police car from an address in Taunton.

Amy Hall, Tamzin’s mother, described her eldest daughter as her “best friend” and said her family are “devastated”.

“Tamzin was the most kind, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me.

“She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

Amy added: “Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, so she was unique and saw the world in such a different way.

“Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here anymore. She was my world.

“She put her all into absolutely everything. She loved helping out as a young child, if you set her a task, she would put her all into it and want it just right.

“She was always so thoughtful and would put others before herself. She loved the simple things in life, talking and her family. Plus, she absolutely loved chocolate – she was chocolate mad!”

Amy continued: “Tamzin was such a wonderful daughter. She was a beautiful person.

“My life will never be the same but I’m using my strength for my other children, Tamzin’s siblings.

“She was only 17 but she has taught me a lot and I can use that memory and hold on to that.

“I will never ever get over it, she was taken far too young.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of what happened, following a mandatory referral by Avon and Somerset Police.