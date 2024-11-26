Sir Rod Stewart will play at next year's Glastonbury Festival - more than 20 years after his last performance - as the event announces its first act for 2025.

The 79-year-old will perform in the Sunday afternoon "legends" slot at Worthy Farm after his appearance was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The post read: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.

"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."

He is known for hits including Maggie May, You Wear It Well and Sailing, accumulating 25 UK top 10 singles and 38 UK top 10 albums as a solo artist.

Sir Rod previously headlined the festival in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

The singer first rose to fame as frontman of 1970s rockers the Faces, who formed after the break-up of the Small Faces, with Sir Rod and now-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood joining up with the band’s Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane, and Kenney Jones.

Sir Rod has also performed and recorded with the Jeff Beck Group appearing on the albums Truth and Beck-Ola.

